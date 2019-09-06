PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort

PG&E's (PCG -2.5% ) push for legislation to help it pay off billions of dollars in wildfire claims has been shelved for the rest of this year by the California lawmaker who authored the measure, potentially complicating the company's efforts to exit bankruptcy.

The bill by Assemblyman Chad Mayes would have given PG&E access to as much as $20B in tax-exempt state bonds backed by shareholder profits, but Mayes says he now expects to make the proposal a "two year bill," meaning it would not be considered for a vote before California's legislative session ends next week.

Mayes says the proposal needs more debate and more time for discussion, and could be considered again in 2020.

The defeat of the bill could assist a hostile takeover attempt by a group of hedge funds that control billions in PG&E bonds.

