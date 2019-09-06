U.S. rig count falls for third straight week

The total count of U.S. active drilling rigs posts its third consecutive weekly decline, falling by 6 to 898 after dropping by 12 a week earlier, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs fell by 4 to 738 while gas rigs slipped by 2 to 160.

WTI crude oil ticks higher following the report, now +0.8% to $56.76/bbl.

