Lumber Liquidators hears from investor group

The Lumber Liquidators Value Committee led by activist investor Mario Rizzi says it strongly supports the effort by Thomas Sullivan's to reform Lumber Liquidators (LL +1.3% ) management and to explore strategic alternatives for the company he founded.

LLVC members hold about 5.7% of Lumber Liquidators' outstanding shares in the aggregate.

"We support the exploration of strategic options to ensure the future viability of the company and its return to a position of growth, profits and competitive leadership within the home improvement industry," says the group.

Source: Press Release