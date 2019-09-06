Cowen skeptical about Activision long-term growth

Count Cowen among skeptics that a recent move up in Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.3% ) is justifiable.

Shares have risen 23.8% over the past quarter, and are up 31.8% over six months.

It has some "potentially interesting product at-bats coming up," Doug Creutz says, but the company still need to prove sustainable organic growth "after the lack thereof over the last decade."

Upcoming Blizzcon announcements are likely already priced in, he says, and while there's been recent excitement over World of Warcraft Classic, outside a near-term engagement boost it won't be very material for monetization.

Creutz has a Market Perform rating and $48 price target, implying 11.8% downside.

Other sell-side analysts rate it Outperform in general, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.