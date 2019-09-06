Stocks resume climbing as Powell keeps to talking points

Stocks continue their climb after Fed Chair Jerome Powell assures that the central bank will support U.S. economic expansion while stressing that he sees the most likely outlook as continued moderate growth.

The Nasdaq, which dipped into the red twice this session, is up 0.1% , the S&P 500 rises 0.2% and the Dow gains 0.4% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, materials ( +0.6% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) lead the advance, while utilities ( -0.2% ) and communications services ( -0.2% ) are the only sectors declining.

The 10-year Treasury yield falls a basis point to 1.554%, while the 2-year yield is little changed at 1.532%.

Crude oil rises 0.7% to $56.70 per barrel.

U.S. Dollar Index is roughly flat at 98.39.