Federal Realty buys Kmart lease at Assembly Square for $14.5M

Federal Realty Investment (FRT +0.7% ) acquires the Kmart lease at Assembly Square Marketplace for $14.5M.

Assembly Square, in Somerville, MA, was initially acquired by Federal Realty in 2005.

In 2006, it completed redevelopment of the enclosed mall into an open-air center with Kmart remaining as one of the anchor tenants and in 2012, broke ground on the first phase of Assembly Row, Federal Realty's signature mixed-use neighborhood in Somerville.

"The ability to control this roughly 100,000-square-foot building and 6-acre parcel provides Federal with additional future opportunity to leverage its investment in the Assembly neighborhood and associated infrastructure, parks, and public improvements," said Patrick McMahon, senior vice president – regional development.