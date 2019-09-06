Waha nat gas prices jump ahead of Gulf Coast pipeline start-up

Spot natural gas prices (NYSEARCA:UNG) at the Waha hub in west Texas surge to their highest levels since March, Reuters reports, as Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.2% ) new 2B cf/day Gulf Coast Express pipeline prepares to enter service over the next month.

Since deliveries started to flow into Gulf Coast Express early last month, next-day prices at Waha rose as high as $2.10/MMBtu on Aug. 28, their highest since March, according to the report, citing data from Refinitiv.

The premium of next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana over Waha fell to a monthly low of $1.30/MMBtu in August, its lowest since January when the spread was just $0.92.

Waha spot prices averaged just $0.73/MMBtu during the first eight months of 2019, after touching a record low of negative $9.00 in April, compared with an average of $2.10 in 2018 and a 2014-18 average of $2.80.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ