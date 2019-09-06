Good news/bad news: Bright spots offset today's jobs report

First the 600-pound gorilla, the August jobs report from the Labor Department came in short of the consensus even with increased government hiring to staff up for the 2020 census.

But the picture is never that simple. The ADP jobs report earlier this week came in surprisingly strong and today Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he still sees continued "moderate growth" as the most likely outcome for the U.S. economy.

Looking at this week's economic data, the scale tilts a hair toward stronger-than-expected.

Stronger-than-expected: August ADP jobs reports shows a 195K increase in employment, more than the +150K expected and up from +142K in July.

Weekly continuous jobless claims fell 39K to 1.662M vs. 1.685M consensus (but initial claims rose more than expected).

August’s IHS Market U.S. PMI manufacturing index, at 50.3, beat the consensus of 49.9 and came in at about the same as July; still, the rate of production growth in August was among the slowest seen for over three years.

August ISM non-manufacturing index of 56.4 easily beats the 54.0 consensus and strengthens from 53.7 in July; business activity and new orders rose month to month, but employment slipped to 53.1 from 56.2.

July factory orders, up 1.4% to $500.3B, exceeds the estimate for a 1.0% gain and improves from the 0.5% increase in June.

The second reading of Q2 labor costs (part of the Q2 productivity and costs report) increased 2.6% compared with the 2.4% expected and up from the first reading of 2.4%.

In-line: August unemployment rate came in at 3.7% for the third straight month; the number lines up with consensus.

Q2 labor productivity rose 2.3% unchanged from the prior estimate and in-line with consensus.

Weaker than expected: The August nonfarm payroll number of +130K not only missed the consensus estimate, but the July number was revised downward to +159K from +164K.

Initial jobless claims rose 1K in this week’s report to 217K vs 215K consensus.

August ISM manufacturing index at 49.1, signaling a manufacturing recession, trails the consensus of 51.3 and compares with 51.2 in July; a reading under 50 shows that manufacturing is contracting; new orders fell to 47.2 from 50.8 in July; employment at 47.4 vs. 51.7; meanwhile, pricing rose to 46.0 vs. 45.1.

August U.S. PMI services index of 50.7 comes in shy of the 50.9 estimate and slips from 52.6 in July.

July construction spending increased 0.1% M/M to $1.288.1B, not as much as the 0.3% rise expected; compares with -0.7% in June; Y/Y it’s down 2.7%.

Coming up next week: On Tuesday, July JOLTs; on Wednesday, August PPI; on Thursday, August CPI; and on Friday, August retail sales, August import/export price index, July business inventories, and Michigan consumer sentiment.