Antero Resources cut at Goldman on exposure to lower nat gas prices

Antero Resources (AR -4.7% ) slips after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy as part of a broader research note on the companies with exposure to lower natural gas prices.

Goldman's Brian Singer believes AR offers a less attractive relative valuation at 5.5x expected FY 2020 upstream pre-hedge EBITDA, which is largely in line with its other "gassy" peers.

Singer also slashes his FY 2019 EPS forecast to just $0.01 from $0.49 previously and warns of downside risk to his estimates if AR's capital costs and operating cost reductions come in below expectations.

AR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.