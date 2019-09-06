Duke Energy begins power restoration work after Dorian slams Carolinas

Duke Energy (DUK +0.5% ) says it has restored power to more than 100K of the 209K customers impacted by Hurricane Dorian, mostly in coastal counties, as the storm begins to exit North Carolina.

DUK says it staged more than 9K repair workers in advance of the hurricane.

DUK says its 1,978 MW Brunswick nuclear plant near Wilmington remains shut down.

Separately, DUK this week filed its updated integrated resource plan, which calls for natural gas and renewables additions with some coal retirements through 2034.

Environmental groups criticized DUK's continued reliance on natural gas and said the utility was not moving fast enough on some of its coal units, three of which are not retiring until 2024 or later.