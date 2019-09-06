Kudlow compares China trade talks to the Cold War

The U.S.-China trade negotiations can go on for a long time, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, adding thaat the Cold War between the U.S. and former Soviet Union took decades to thaw.

The 18 months that the U.S. and China have been negotiating isn't a very long time, he said speaking to reporters at the White House.

However, stakes are very high for both countries.

via Bloomberg.

Previously: Call with China 'went very well,' says White House adviser Kudlow (Sept. 6)

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP