T-Mobile's Ray speaks with FCC again on merger

T-Mobile (TMUS +1.6% ) Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray spoke to FCC officials about the proposed merger with Sprint (S +1.3% ) this week, according to an FCC filing.

Ray spoke by phone along with counsel for both companies about a number of issues tied to the FCC's merger analysis, including network improvements and projections from the merger's economic modeling.

With the FCC all but formally on board with the deal, its biggest remaining hurdle is the multistate lawsuit aimed at stopping it, set for trial in December.