Ag groups say Trump biofuel reforms not enough - Reuters
- Agricultural groups have told the Trump administration that the president's biofuel reform proposals fall short of earning their support, Reuters reports.
- Pres. Trump was expected to meet with Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture officials today to discuss the package, which reportedly was set to include a 1B-gallon increase to biofuels requirements for 2020.
- The plan already faced backlash during a conference call the U.S. Department of Agriculture held earlier today with biofuels advocates, according to the report, which also said the administration had not committed to force larger refineries to make up for the exempted gallons through a "reallocation" process.
