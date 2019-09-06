UBS, Banco do Brasil in advanced talks for JV - Reuters

UBS Group (UBS +0.6% ) and Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY +5.2% ) are in advanced talks to form an investment banking joint venture that could be signed as soon as next month, Reuters reports, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Banco do Brasil, which had been considering ways to boost its investment banking business, started looking for a partner last year.

Though it held talks with a number of investment banks, the process was interrupted by Brazil's presidential election.

The JV would combine Banco do Brasil's investment banking unit, known as BB BI, with UBS's Brazil division.

UBS would have a controlling stake to avoid obstacles common in state-controlled companies in Brazil, but governance would be shared, the people said.