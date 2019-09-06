Workers return to Kinder Morgan's Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says its Elba liquefied natural gas export facility is set to resume operations after escaping damage from Hurricane Dorian.

With workers expected to return to the facility today, gas flows likely will ramp back up in the coming days after the storm forced the facility to shut down for three days.

Elba LNG began began production on July 17, and feedgas flows to the facility largely had been stable, as the terminal was understood to be preparing its first cargo, according to S&P Global Platts.

Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Cove Point terminal in Maryland experienced no noticeable reduction in feedgas flows in the week through Friday, Platts says.