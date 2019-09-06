Stocks cap solid week after jobs report, Powell comments

Stocks edged mostly higher following the release of lukewarm U.S. jobs data, maintaining solid weekly gains on optimism around U.S.-China trade relations.

The August jobs report showed slightly slower hiring and was seen as likely keeping the Fed on track to cut interest rates again later this month.

Stocks held gains as Fed Chairman Powell said his group was "not forecasting or expecting a recession" and would "act as appropriate" to sustain the U.S. economy.

For the week, the Dow climbed 1.5% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both added 1.8%.

The energy (+0.5%), materials (+0.5%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, while utilities (-0.3%), communication services (-0.2%) and information technology (-0.2%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices settled slightly higher following yesterday's selloff, as the two-year and 10-year yields dropped 2 bps each to 1.52% and 1.55% respectively.

WTI October crude oil gained 0.4% to $56.52/bbl.