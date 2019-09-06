Paxos Trust launches crypto-asset redeemable for physical gold

The New York State Department of Financial Services has approved Paxos Trust to issue PAX Gold, a crypto-asset redeemable for physical gold, making it the first regulated digital gold product.

PAX Gold is an asset-backed digital token, each representing one fine troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold stored in professional vault facilities in London.

It's built as an Ethereum token, following the ERC-20 protocol, so that it can integrate with exchanges, wallets, lending platforms, and other crypto products. PAX Gold has the Ethereum ticker "PAXG".