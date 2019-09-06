State Street announces share splits for four SPDR ETFs

State Street (NYSE:STT) Global Advisors announces share splits on four SPDR ETFs that will apply to shareholders of record at the market close Sept. 18, 2019.

Shares will trade at their post-split price effective Sept. 23, 2019.

Because the splits will lower the funds' share prices and increase the number of shares, the aggregate market value of the shares outstanding won't be affected.

SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIM), SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE), and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) will each split on a 2-for-1 basis.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) will split on a 3-for-2 basis.