Spirit Airlines sees Q3 results hit by Hurricane Dorian

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -1.5% after-hours after disclosing it expects flight cancellations caused by Hurricane Dorian will cut Q3 revenues by ~$25M.

Spirit says it now expects Q3 total revenue per available seat miles to decline 2.5%-3.5% compared to its prior estimate of a 1%-2% drop, while total ASMs are now expected to rise 11.5% Y/Y.

The company also sees adjusted cost per available seat mile ex-fuel rising 9%-10% Y/Y, entirely attributable to the loss of ASMs and additional costs incurred related to Hurricane Dorian.