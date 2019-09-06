Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes

Nine companies are moving into the S&P MidCap 400 index, and 10 joining the SmallCap 600, as part of a September rebalancing.

The move is to ensure the indexes more appropriately represent the market capitalization range in their name.

Moving up from SmallCap 600 to MidCap 400 are Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI), Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS). SIGI is -1% after hours; FCFS is -0.7% .

Headed the other direction, from the MidCap 400 down to the SmallCap 600: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP), The Michaels Cos. (NASDAQ:MIK), QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and McDermott International (NYSE:MDR). MIK is up 0.3% after hours.

Also joining the MidCap 400: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY); Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC); KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR); Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM); Owens Corning (NYSE:OC); and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). ETSY is up 3.2% postmarket; PPC is up 2.2% ; KAR is up 1.2% ; AM is up 4% ; OC is up 2% ; PEN is up 0.9% .

Also heading into the SmallCap 600: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC); Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE); and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP). HCC is +1.8% ; CADE is +2.2% ; GCP is up 2.8% .

No longer representative of mid-caps, and leaving the MidCap 400: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK). Exiting the SmallCap 600 as no longer representative: Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK); Nautilus Group (NYSE:NLS); LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD); Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA); Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP); Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN). After hours, CARS is -2.3% ; KIRK is -0.8% ; NLS is +1.4% ; LKSD is -4.2% ; ASNA is -11.7% ; SUP is -4.4% ; SPN is -3% ; KOPN is -13.4% .

All moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Sept. 23.