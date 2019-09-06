Arch Coal upgraded at BMO despite met coal price weakness

Arch Coal (ARCH +0.6% ) edges higher as BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $100 price target, seeing upcoming positive catalysts outweighing weakness in global met coal pricing.

Although there is no indication of met coal prices having bottomed, they are "approaching the high end of the cost curve globally," says BMO's David Gagliano.

The analyst sees Arch maintaining its pace of stock buybacks through 2019, while the possibility of slower buybacks is "more likely a 2020 event, and likely to prove temporary."

Gagliano also thinks Leer Mine productivity gains are underappreciated, adding the mine is entering the "sweet spot" of its coal seam, which could boost productivity.

Arch's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.