Italian firm preparing bid for Energy Transfer pipeline stake - Reuters

Italy's Snam is working on a bid for Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) one-third stake in the Rover natural gas pipeline, Reuters reports.

The Italian company, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is carrying out due diligence to buy ET's 33% stake, and the auction process is at an advanced stage, according to the report.

P-E firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Energy & Minerals Group own the remaining 67%.

Snam, Europe's biggest gas pipeline operator which makes most of its money from gas transmission in Italy, is said to be working with J.P. Morgan on the deal.

The 713-mile Rover pipeline can carry 3.25B cf/day from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Appalachia to other parts of the U.S. Midwest.