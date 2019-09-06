NuStar sees Texas hub's crude loadings doubling this month

Crude loadings out of NuStar Energy's (NYSE:NS) Corpus Christi, Tex., export terminal will more than double to ~500K bbl/day later this month and should reach 700K bbl/day by year-end, Senior VP Danny Oliver tells Reuters.

The increase is the result of crude arriving via the new EPIC Midstream and Cactus II pipelines from the Permian Basin.

Oliver estimates Cactus II and EPIC, both of which connect to NuStar's terminal, are transporting 850K bbl/day into Corpus Christi and will "grow into" their combined capacity of more than 1M bbl/day.

"With our existing assets, we've been able to get 500K-700K bbl/day with very little new capital," Oliver says. "We have room to grow into our full capacity, it would just take building more barrels of storage."

NuStar is set to finish constructing 600K barrels of new storage at the terminal by year-end and may add another 1.5M barrels of storage over 15 months, for a total capacity of 5.4M barrels.