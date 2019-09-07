Aprea Therapeutics on deck for U.S. debut

Aprea Therapeutics (OTCPK:APRE) is advancing its application for an IPO.

The Boston, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops cancer therapies that, it says, reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein expressed by the TP53 gene, the most common mutated gene in cancer. Lead candidate is Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged APR-246, a small molecule in late-stage development for blood cancers. A Phase 3 study is underway evaluating the p53 reactivator, combined with chemo agent azacitidine, for the first-line treatment of TP53-mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Preliminary data should be available in H2 2020.

Interim results from an ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial assessing the combo in MDS/AML patients showed an 88% response rate, including a 59% complete remission (CR) rate. The final CR endpoint should be determined later this year.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $10.3M (+18%); Net Loss: ($8.7M) (-13%); Cash Burn: ($9.8M) (-20%).