More deaths linked to vaping, CDC warns

Three more deaths linked to vaping have been reported in Indiana, California and Minnesota, bringing the total number of such U.S. deaths to five.

Some type of chemical irritation is likely associated with the illnesses, but more information is needed to determine the exact cause.

"While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products," the CDC wrote in a news release.

U.S. health officials are now investigating more than 450 cases of possible vaping-related illnesses in 33 states, while last week, the governor of Michigan announced the state will become the first to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

