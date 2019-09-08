Nissan starts search for new CEO - FT

The rumors continue surrounding the future of Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) CEO, with the latest report from the Financial Times suggesting that the automaker has begun the process of replacing its leader.

Hiroto Saikawa apologized last week and vowed to return any improperly paid funds after admitting he had wrongly received stock-related compensation under "a scheme of the Ghosn era."

Pressure has also been building on Nissan following a collapse in profits, a string of scandals and a 36% fall in its share price during Saikawa's tenure.