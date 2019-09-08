Trade war sees China's exports contract

China's exports unexpectedly shrunk in August, with sales to the U.S. tumbling amid the escalating trade war.

Exports decreased 1% in dollar terms from a year earlier, while imports declined 5.6%, leaving a trade surplus of $34.84B.

The Trump administration raised tariffs on Chinese goods at the start of the month, and is set to ratchet up levies further in October and again in December if there is no breakthrough in trade talks.

