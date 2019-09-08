Caseys General Stores Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, September 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.59B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.