BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) municipal, taxable fixed-income, and equity closed-end funds have authorized the renewal of share repurchase programs.

Blackrock will repurchase up to 5% of their outstanding common shares as on Nov. 30, 2019, commencing on Dec. 1, 2019 through Nov. 30, 2020.

Tickers: BFZ, BKN, BTA, BZM, MHE, MUI, MNE, MUA, BBK, BAF, BBF, BYM, BFK, BLE, MEN, MUC, MHD, MUH, MFL, MUJ, MHN, MUS, MUE, MVF, MVT, MZA, MYC, MCA, MYD, MYF, MFT, MIY, MYJ, MYN, MPA, MQY, MQT, MYI, BQH, BSE, BNY, BFY, BSD, BHV, BBN, BHK, HYT, BTZ, EGF, FRA, BGT, BKT, BLW, BIT, DSU, BGR, CII, BDJ, BOE, BME, BGY, BCX, BST, BUI