WeWork may drop valuation below $20B - Dow Jones

Planning to launch its IPO roadshow today, WeWork's parent is eyeing another valuation cut as some existing investors push the workspace company to shelve its upcoming offering, Dow Jones reports.

A valuation below the $20B level would be an even steeper drop from the $47B mark where We Co. (WE) last raised private capital this year.

Should We yank or postpone the IPO, it stands to miss out on nearly $10B (from the offering and debt that is contingent on the IPO), and would either need to find more cash or scale back its plans for further growth.