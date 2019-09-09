Apple broke Chinese labor laws
Sep. 09, 2019
- Following a report by China Labor Watch, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and manufacturing partner Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) confirmed they violated a Chinese labor rule by using too many temporary staff in the world's largest iPhone factory.
- More than half of the workforce employed in August at the facility in Zhengzhou, China, were "dispatch" workers, including student interns, though temporary hires cannot exceed 10% of total employed workers.
- Other alleged violations included overtime hours, false bonuses, inadequate protective equipment and not reporting work injuries.