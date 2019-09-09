JPMorgan close to lead advisory role for Aramco IPO

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is close to winning the lead advisory role for the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), the world's most profitable corporation, edging out rivals for the plum assignment, CNBC reports.

Saudi officials, who are large owners of Uber through the country's sovereign wealth fund, were said to be displeased with Morgan Stanley after its bankers misjudged demand for the ride-sharing giant's stock in May.