Geely aims to bring air taxis to China

Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) is taking a minority stake in German flying taxi start-up Volocopter, the latest investment from the Chinese carmaker after it bought into Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler last year.

The group's holding company is the lead investor in a financing round by Volocopter to raise €50M, with the aim of bringing its VoloCity all-electric aircraft to commercial launch within the next three years.

In addition to the funding, Geely aims to work with Volocopter to launch air taxis across Chinese cities.