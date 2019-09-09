'Volfefe Index' measures Trump tweet impacts

Looking to quantify the impact of Trump's tweets on the bond market, JPMorgan has created the "Volfefe Index" - named after the mysterious 'covfefe' tweet - which analyzes how the president's messaging is influencing volatility in U.S. interest rates.

Analysts found that the index can account for a "measurable fraction" of moves in implied volatility, seen in interest rate derivatives known as swaptions.

It's particularly apparent at the shorter end of the curve, with two- and five-year rates more impacted than 10-year securities.