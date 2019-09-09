Brexit delay set to become law

Boris Johnson will face a major setback today when an opposition measure blocking a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 becomes law.

The prime minister has said passage of the bill leaves him with no choice but to try again to call a general election, but given the lack of support, it may prompt him to take some bizarre alternatives.

Besides a vote of no-confidence in his own government, Johnson could resign and ask to be replaced with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, thereby prompting a no-confidence vote in that administration and forcing an election.

Sterling +0.1% to $1.2296.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR