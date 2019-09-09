International Game Technology to offer €500M senior secured notes due 2028

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to offer €500M of senior secured notes due 2028 for which application has been made to be listed on the Official List of Euronext Dublin.

IGT intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to repay utilizations under its senior revolving credit facilities in full, for general corporate purposes, which may include the scheduled €320M amortization payment due under the senior term loan facility on January 2020, and to pay certain debt issuance costs in connection with the Offering.