Futures begin week with slight gains

Heightened expectations of central bank stimulus is pointing to a positive open for Wall Street, with U.S. stock index futures starting the week up 0.2% .

U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August, while Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed will continue to "act as appropriate" to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.

Data overseas saw China's exports unexpectedly contract and the ECB is expected to unleash a barrage of stimulus measures this week to shore up economic growth.