World Energy Congress kicks off

The conference kicks off today in Abu Dhabi amid a big shakeup in Saudi Arabia that put one of the country's princes in charge of the energy ministry.

The move saw crude oil rise 1% to $57.09/bbl as Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is not expected to change the kingdom's oil policy, and even helped negotiate the current supply cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

While the Congress - attended by BP (NYSE:BP), Total (NYSE:TOT), Eni (NYSE:E) - won't be focused on oil, it is set to look into a future beyond hydrocarbons and explore themes in sustainability, notably renewables, nuclear and electric vehicles.