Target unveils national loyalty program

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) announces it will launch a new loyalty offering called Target Circle on October 6.
  • The new program from the retailer will include a benefit for customers of earning 1% percent on every Target purchase to use later, as well as personalized deals and perks.
  • Target Circle is designed to complement the popular RedCard program by offering perks and special deals to all guests.
  • The company saw positive responses to tests of the new program in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Phoenix.
  • Shares of Target are up 66% YTD.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.