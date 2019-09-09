Target unveils national loyalty program
Sep. 09, 2019 6:59 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)TGTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Target (NYSE:TGT) announces it will launch a new loyalty offering called Target Circle on October 6.
- The new program from the retailer will include a benefit for customers of earning 1% percent on every Target purchase to use later, as well as personalized deals and perks.
- Target Circle is designed to complement the popular RedCard program by offering perks and special deals to all guests.
- The company saw positive responses to tests of the new program in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Phoenix.
- Shares of Target are up 66% YTD.
- Source: Press Release