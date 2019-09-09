Eli Lilly up 3% premarket on positive selpercatinib data
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, LIBRETTO-001, evaluating oral selpercatinib (LOXO-292) as monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who previously received platinum-based chemo. The data were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona.
- The objective response rate (ORR) was 68%. The ORR was 91% in a subset of patients with brain metastases and 85% in treatment-naive patients.
- At data cutoff, the mean duration of response was 20.3 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 18.4 months.
- On the safety front, the discontinuation rate due to drug-related toxicity was 1.7%. The most common treatment-related adverse events were dry mouth, diarrhea, hypertension, increased liver enzymes, fatigue, constipation, and headache.
- Breakthrough Therapy-tagged selpercatinib is a selective RET inhibitor.
