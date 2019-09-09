Alcoa to eliminates business unit structure; alumina, bauxite heads to depart

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) unveils a restructuring plan that will eliminate its business unit structure and consolidate sales, procurement and other commercial capabilities at an enterprise level.

The company's executive team will be cut to seven from 12 direct reports to the CEO, including the departure of the presidents of alumina and bauxite, in an attempt to reduce overhead.

AA says it is finalizing the related financial impacts of the moves and expects to report restructuring charges at the end of Q3.