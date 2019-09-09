737 MAX developer won't turn over documents

A former Boeing (BA +0.7% ) official who played a key role in the development of the 737 MAX has refused to provide documents sought by federal prosecutors investigating two fatal crashes of the jetliner, the Seattle Times reports.

Mark Forkner, Boeing's chief technical pilot on the MAX project, cited his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to a grand jury subpoena issued by DOJ prosecutors looking into the design and certification of the plane.

During the certification process, Forkner suggested to the FAA that MCAS not be included in the pilot manual and was said to be frequently anxious about the deadlines and pressures faced in the MAX program.

The FAA, after internal deliberations, agreed to keep MCAS out of the manual, reasoning that MCAS was software that operates in the background as part of the flight-control system.