Amgen slips 4% premarket on early-stage AMG 510 data

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is down 4% premarket on light volume after announcing updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating AMG 510 in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors. The results were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona.

Investors appear disappointed with the partial response rate of 54% (n=7/13) in the highest dose (960 mg/day) cohort compared to 50% (n=5/10) reported at ASCO in June. The updated disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 100% (n=13/13) versus 90% (n=9/10) before.

On the safety front, there were no dose-limiting toxicities and no adverse events (AEs) leading to discontinuation. The rate of mild/moderate AEs was 26% (n=9/34) while the rate of serious AEs was 9% (n=3/34).

AMG 510 is a KRAS G12C inhibitor.