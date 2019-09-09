Allison Transmission acquires aluminum castings firm

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) strikes a deal to acquire Walker Die Casting and C&R Tool and Engineering for $103M.
Walker produces aluminum castings and has been a supplier to Allison for 20 years, while C&R Tool and Engineering is a leading supplier of metal working tools for use at Walker and other companies.
Walker Die Casting and C&R Tool and Engineering will be run as Allison Transmission plants and continue to operate in their respective locations.
Allison does not expect the acquisitions to have a material impact on current fiscal year earnings.
Source: Press Release
