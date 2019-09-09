Phio Pharma collaborates with Carisma Therapeutics to evaluate self-delivering RNAi technology; shares up 19% premarket

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) has entered into a research collaboration with Carisma Therapeutics to evaluate the potential of Phio's self-delivering RNAi compounds to synergistically modify Carisma's chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M).

Silencing of key genes using sd-rxRNA compounds may enhance the immune function of these cells as a novel adoptive cell therapy for use in cancer treatment.

Combining Phio's gene silencing technology with Carisma's CAR-M technology has the potential to enhance aspects of macrophage anti-tumor activity and may further tip the scale in favor of an immunostimulatory phenotype and enhance tumor cell killing.