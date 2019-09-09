Stein Mart makes a kids move

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announces the launch of a new Kids department.

The retailer says Stein Mart Kids features a broad range of apparel for babies, girls (size 2-16) and boys (size 2-20), as well as shoes and toys.

The new Kids assortment is now available in most Stein Mart stores with an expanded offering online.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to better serve the needs of our customer by expanding our product offerings," notes Stein Mart President MaryAnne Morin.

Source: Press Release