AstraZeneca's Imfinzi improved survival in late-stage lung cancer study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CASPIAN, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), combined with chemo (etoposide with either cisplatin or carboplatin), in patients with previously untreated extensive-stage (metastatic) small cell lung cancer showed a significant improvement in overall survival (OS). The data were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona.

Median OS was 13.0 months in the Imfinzi group compared to 10.3 months for chemo alone with 27% less risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.73). Progression-free survival at month 12 also favored Imfinzi (17.5% vs. 4.7%) as did objective response rate (67.9% vs. 57.6%) and duration of response (22.7% vs. 6.3%).