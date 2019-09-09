Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has completed the acquisition of The Hallen Construction, a leading and sizeable gas utility contractor serving key strategic markets in the northeast U.S.

Additionally, Quanta recently completed the acquisition of two specialty utility foundation and pole-setting contractors serving the southeast U.S. The aggregate consideration paid for these companies was approximately $330M.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate path to achieving medium-term target pipeline and industrial segment margins, and is estimated adjusted EPS accretion of at least $0.20 in 2020 without synergies.