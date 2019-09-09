Buy SNCR during pullback, says bull

Canaccord Genuity recommends buying Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares at a "compelling entry point."

Analyst T. Michael Walkley says the declines followed an anonymous short seller report, and notes the report didn't take into account a "new major carrier deal that should be announced soon." Walkley says it's "highly unlikely" that Verizon would cancel its contract next year, as the report claimed.

Canaccord maintains a Buy rating and $13 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

SNCR shares are flat pre-market at $6.50.