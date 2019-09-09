Alexion inks deal for ATTR investigational medicine in Japan

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) subsidiary Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) have announced an agreement that grants Alexion an exclusive license to develop and commercialize AG10 in Japan.

AG10 is a small molecule designed to treat the root cause of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) – destabilized and misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein – by binding and stabilizing TTR in the blood.

Eidos is currently evaluating AG10 in a Phase 3 study in the U.S. and Europe for ATTR cardiomyopathy and plans to begin a Phase 3 study in ATTR polyneuropathy in H2 2019.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eidos will receive an upfront payment of $25M and an equity investment of $25M, with the potential for additional Japanese-based milestone- and royalty-dependent payments.